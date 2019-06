A search warrant Monday led to the arrest of two people.

The La Crosse Police Department took 38-year-old Lavon Liggins and 28-year-old Brittany Basley, both from La Crosse, into custody.

During a search of an apartment in the 1100 block of 4th Street South , officers found roughly four grams of heroin, ecstasy pills, and $7,000 in cash.

They also found a .22 caliber handgun.