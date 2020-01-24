Smoke shop owners accused of selling synthetic drugs, importing from China

Two local smoke shop owners have been arrested in a federal drug investigation that spans from Northeast Wisconsin to New York City.

Tracy Sheldon and Chad Zeske appear in Green Bay's federal court. Jan. 22, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

Tracy Lynn Sheldon, 41, and Chad Allen Zeske, 42, were taken into custody Jan. 22 during the execution of federal search and arrest warrants in Peshtigo.

Sheldon and Zeske were transferred to the Federal Court in Green Bay where they appeared Wednesday. Action 2 News was there for the hearings.

Tracy Sheldon, also known as Tracy Zeske, has been charged with these counts:

Conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances and controlled substance analogues

--Maximum penalty is 20 years in prison, $1 million fine, at least 3 years to life supervision

Conspiracy to unlawfully import controlled substances and controlled substance analogues

--Maximum penalty is 20 years in prison, $1 million fine, at least 3 years to life supervision

Chad Zeske is charged with these counts:

Conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances and controlled substance analogues

--Maximum penalty is 20 years in prison, $1 million fine, at least 3 years to life supervision

Conspiracy to unlawfully import controlled substances and controlled substance analogues

--Maximum penalty is 20 years in prison, $1 million fine, at least 3 years to life supervision

Federal court documents obtained by Action 2 News allege Sheldon and Zeske "operated and participated in a scheme to distribute massive wholesale and retail quantities of smokeable synthetic cannabinoids, containing controlled substances and controlled substance analogues, throughout the United States."

The Grand Jury alleges the criminal activity started "in or about 2013" and continued into 2019.

The charges also allege the couple imported the synthetics from China for their supply.

According to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve, the NYPD, Homeland Security, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service were tipped off after seeing the synthetic cannabinoids coming through New York from China.

The products were sold under several names, including "K2" and "Spice."

The couple own smoke shops in Michigan and Wisconsin. The charges state they sold synthetics there. Some were "misleadingly marked" as "potpourri" or "incense."

"There's no regulations or inspections done on any of this stuff, and it's very potentially hazardous," adds Sheriff Sauve.

In 2018, a minor purchased some of the of the synthetic drug from one of their smoke shops and "suffered an acute medical episode," according to the grand jury indictment. The minor suffered severe vomiting, loss of consciousness and difficulty breathing.

Shortly after this, Tracy Sheldon texted a co-conspirator saying she did not need an additional supply for awhile because she "had some younger kids get there [sic] hands on them" and "have [a] bad result." Sheldon described it as a "seizure" and said she was "really limiting her sales for a bit."

"As a grandparent now, you really worry about what these kids or young people, what's going to happen. They get that stuff, and it's just bad for them," says Sheriff Sauve.

Chad Zeske communicated with a co-conspirator about transactions and payments and "orchestrated retail sales" with Tracy, according to the indictment.

During a search of their home, Sheriff Sauve says a "significant amount of U.S. currency" was seized.

Both cases have been moved to the Southern District of New York where they will be prosecuted. Court dates in New York are scheduled for Jan. 31. Sheldon and Zeske were released on condition they appear at their next hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and involves officials in New York City, Brown County and the federal government.

The NYPD says the "long-term investigation of this case was partially funded by the New York/New Jersey High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area."

The NYPD received assistance from Brown County Drug Task Force, Northeast Drug Enforcement Group, Green Bay Police, Marinette County Sheriff's Office, Marinette Police, Peshtigo Police, the Southern District of New York, Homeland Security Investigations, Department of Revenue and United States Postal Inspection Service.

