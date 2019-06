Drivers can expect two well known streets in Eau Claire to close for construction projects this week.

On Monday, June 17, Lake Street will close between Farwell and the Chippewa River bridge. On Wednesday, June 19, the State Street Hill will close as construction begins on the project that will run from Bartlett Court to Hamilton.

The construction of the downtown entry will include new roundabouts at Lexington, MacArthur and Hamilton.