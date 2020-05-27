Two charged with methamphetamine crimes

Alexander Cappard, 26, Apple Valley, Minnesota, and Alisha Heiman, 30, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, are charged with distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The indictment alleges that they distributed and possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on March 16, 2020.

If convicted, Cappard and Heiman face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on each charge. The charges against them are the result of an investigation by the West Central Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron D. Wegner is handling the prosecution.