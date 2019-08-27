Two children dead after stolen police cruiser crashes in Dayton, Ohio, one dozen injured

Updated: Tue 7:57 AM, Aug 27, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO/CNN) - Dayton Police say at least two children are dead and 10 others are in the hospital after a stabbing suspect stole a Riverside Police cruiser and crashed into several other cars near the Dayton Metro Library.

According to WDTN-TV, at least five other children and went to hospitals and one of them is in critical condition. Five other people also needed medical care at a hospital, but police didn't say how bad they were hurt.

Two officers were treated for minor injuries.

The suspect jumped from the wrecked cruiser and ran away. He was later arrested and treated for injuries.

Police received calls about the incident at 7:14 p.m. after reports of a crash at Airway Road and La Perre Drive in Riverside.

