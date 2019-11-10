Two children, mom hurt in another Milwaukee hit-and-run

Updated: Sun 9:49 AM, Nov 10, 2019

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ/CNN) – A hit-and-run sent two children and their mother to the hospital.

Police said the suspect’s car made a left and hit all three as they were crossing the street. (Source: WTMJ/CNN)

“A family was walking eastbound from 6th street in Juneau to attend an event downtown,” Inspector Daniel Thompson of the Milwaukee Police Department said.

Police said the suspect’s car made a left and hit all three as they were crossing the street.

They were taken to the hospital without any life-threatening injuries.

Police searched for the suspected driver and the car, which they described as a silver Chevy Malibu with Texas plates.

“I cannot stress enough [that] reckless driving is dangerous,” Thompson said. “We have to pay attention in the streets, especially downtown. There’s a lot of people walking.”

This is Milwaukee's fourth hit-and-run involving children in just over two weeks.

In total, eight children and one adult have been killed or injured.

Copyright 2019 WTMJ via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
