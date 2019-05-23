Two high-profile western Wisconsin cases to have court dates Friday

It will be an emotional day in Wisconsin this Friday; two high-profile cases, much of the country has been watching for months, will be back in court.

Jake Patterson is set to be sentenced in Barron County, and Colten Treu will be arraigned in Chippewa County Friday both at 1:30 p.m.

Patterson has pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs, and killing her parents, James and Denise Closs. He’s facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and one count of kidnapping. The maximum sentence for a homicide conviction is life in prison.

Colten Treu, the man charged in a hit-and-run crash last year that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother, will be arraigned on Friday. Last week, his legal counsel argued he could not get a fair trial in Chippewa County. The district attorney's office responded by saying if an impartial jury cannot be found, a jury from outside the county would be selected, but requested the trial still be held in Chippewa County. Treu faces 11 total charges, among them, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Patterson’s sentencing will be aired online here and on TV on channel 13.1

Treu’s court appearance will be live streamed here online on TV on channel 13.2

