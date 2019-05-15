Two hurt after crash with semi in Monroe Co.

On May 14, 2019, at approximately 5:10 pm, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash involving injuries on State Highway 27 near the I-90 eastbound off-ramp. The Sparta Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Area Ambulance, and Sparta Area Fire Department also responded with the assistance of the Monroe County 911 Communication Center.

The I-90 Interstate exit was closed down temporarily and traffic was stopped at times for southbound traffic on State Highway 27 after finding a 2008 Peterbilt semi-truck had struck the driver side of a 2018 Ford F150. Multiple witnesses that observed the crash stated the Ford truck had failed to yield the right-of-way and pulled out in front of the Peterbilt semi-truck.

The driver of the Ford truck and his passenger were transported to a medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

