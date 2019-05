Officials in Chippewa County respond to a report of a rider trapped under a UTV.

The crash was reported in Lake Holcombe early Sunday morning.

Deputies say the driver of the UTV missed a curve and was thrown into a ditch, causing injuries to the driver and passenger.

One of the riders was flown to an area hospital, and both had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was also arrested for operating a UTV while under the influence.