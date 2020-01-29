Parent, child hurt in Wednesday morning shooting in Madison

A parent and a child were injured early Wednesday morning after police say someone fired several shots into their car.

According to the Madison Police Department, several 911 calls were made just before 7 a.m. regarding gunshots at North Lawn Avenue and Dahle Street.

Detectives said the shooter got out of the passenger seat and fired numerous rounds into another car, which was stopped at the intersection.

A parent and two children were inside the other car and detectives say the parent and one child had non-life threatening injuries.

MPD's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. They said the shooting appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.