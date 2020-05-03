Two injured after car strikes tree in Vernon County

Two people are injured after a single-car crash in Vernon County on Sunday around 11 a.m.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the town of Kickapoo in Rural Readstown, WI on Riley Road north of Kolstad Road.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Graciella Joy Mickelsen was driving northbound on Riley Road when she lost control and struck a tree.

Mickelsen and a passenger, 56-year-old Cheryl Lynn Mickelsen were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Both were released Sunday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

