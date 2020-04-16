Two inmates escape Wisconsin Prison

Authorities in Portage, near Madison, say that two inmates have escaped from Columbia Correctional Institution, and are still on the run.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Thomas Deering and 37-year-old James Newman escaped Thursday morning. Law Enforcement is encouraging people in the area to stay at home, lock their doors, and call 911 if you see these men.

According to online records both men have a history of escaping custody. Deering was found guilty in Milwaukee County of burglary, kidnapping, and three counts of 2nd degree sexual assault in 2001. He was also convicted with intentionally escaping custody in 2003 and a battery in prison charge in 2015.

Newman was convicted in 2009 for six charges of discharging a firearm in Brown County. Newman was also found guilty in Jackson County of kidnapping, theft and escaping custody in 2012.