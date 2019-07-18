Two kayakers rescued after being stranded on river

Two kayakers were rescued from the La Crosse River on Thursday, after they were in distress on the La Crosse River.

A release from the La Crosse Fire Department out Thursday night said call came in just after 4:30 p.m. Emergency crews found the kayakers out of their boats about a quarter-mile west of the US Hwy 16 overpass. They were clinging to a tree in the middle of the river.

Both victims were secured and brought to shore safely. They were not injured and did not require medical treatment.

The La Crosse Fire Department also used Thursday’s media release to remind people to please wear an appropriate personal flotation device when relaxing on the local waterways.