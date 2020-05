two people have died after two vehicles collided in wood county.

48-year-old Tia Garcia, of Spencer, and 59-year-old Kenneth Szaflarski of Marshfiled, were killed in the crash on Highway 10 and County Road k in the Township of Auburndale Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say the car the pair was riding in collided with a pickup. Two people in the pickup suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.