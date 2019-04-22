Two killed in head-on crash in Polk Co.

On 04/22/2019 at 0529 hours, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call reporting a 2 vehicle, head-on crash on US Highway 8 approximately one-half mile east of 15th Street, in Beaver Township.

As more reports came in, information was obtained that at least one person involved in the crash had no pulse. Upon arrival of first responders and fire personnel, it was found that both drivers of the vehicles had sustained fatal injuries. The Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and did report to the scene.

Based on preliminary investigation, it appears that one vehicle was traveling eastbound on US Highway 8. It appears that the vehicle crossed left of center and into the left traffic lane for the westbound traffic. The vehicle met the westbound vehicle and they collided front left to front left of both vehicle. The vehicle traveled a very short distance post impact.

At the time of the collision, it was raining.

Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at the crash scene were the Turtle Lake Fire and First Responders, the Turtle Lake Police Department, the Cumberland Area Ambulance Service, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

