Local swimmers put Olympics dreams on hold due to COVID-19

Eau Claire's Paul DeLakis and Chippewa Fall's Lily Borgenheimer are keeping their eyes on Tokyo 2021.

DeLakis, a junior at Ohio State, and Lily Borgenheimer, a junior at Colorado-Mesa have been training for this moment for as long as they can remember. Both have a chance to make the USA Olympic Swim Team.

“There is the little kid in the back of my mind saying, 'do it, do it, do it!' I'll never have this opportunity again, so if it's another three months of swimming, what is three months compared to the 17 years I've already done,” DeLakis said. “I can't let that little kid down.”

“I'm still going to trials, I have my invite,” Borgenheimer said. “If I don't do as well as I want to, that is okay because I still made it to trials and accomplished that goal I've had since I was a little girl.”

DeLakis was a first team All-American in three events for the Buckeyes as a sophomore in 2019. He also set new school records in the 200 meter breaststroke and the 200 meter freestyle. Borgenheimer finished second at NCAA DII Championship in March. She also set a new Minnesota State Mankato school record in the 200 meter breaststroke. But, with the Tokyo games now moved to the summer of 2021, both said moving the trails might have been the best thing for them.

“It was definitely a blessing in disguise for me,” Borgenheimer said. “I tore my labrum and got surgery in October and I took this year off of college swimming.”

“Having that mental break from swimming and not touching the water, just staying in shape is really good, just because I'm doing 20 plus hours a week swimming,” DeLakis said.

Marshfield Clinic Health System sports psychiatrist Dr. Alison Jones helps athletes of all ages get back to competition after sports injuries. She said athletes use sports as a way to escape reality for awhile.

"Sports and exercise are used as an anxiolytic or coping skill, so when those things or that coping skill has been taken away from you, it can put a lot of stress on individuals,” she said.

While athletes are not able to train as they normally would, Dr. Jones said there are things they can do to stay sharp.

“One is being present and focusing on that hierarchy of needs like sleep, getting good nutritional intake, focusing on things they've struggled with in sport whether that is mentally or physically,” she said.

Both DeLakis and Borgenheimer said this break allows them to focus on other things during the pandemic.

“I've got finals next week,” Delakis said. “So I'll be grinding on my homework.”

DeLakis said he wants to follow in his father's footsteps and become an Optometrist after his swimming career is over. For Borgenheimer, she said she wants to get healthy and start training again.

“My goal for next year is to come back stronger and be this small inspiration to people who have had injuries,' she said.

Borgenheimer has transferred to Colorado-Mesa and will be competing for the Mavericks once she has recovered from her surgery.

The new dates for the U.S. Olympic swim team trials are set for June 13-20, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Both athletes have times that are under the standard for the trials, so no prior competition is needed for them to go.

