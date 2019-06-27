Two local YMCA's celebrated a merger today

Today, the merger between the Chippewa Falls and the Eau Claire YMCA's is finalized with a ribbon-tying ceremony.

YMCA Merger

Attendees celebrated the creation of the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley.

Talks to merge the two YMCA’s started at the end of last summer, but cooperation between the organizations long pre-dates the move.

The merger was legally completed last month, and today's ceremony served as a celebration.

CEO of YMCA of the Chippewa Valley says, "We're so close. It's like family coming together. It's nice having one organization. I think it makes it stronger in the ability to serve the Chippewa Valley as a whole".

The newly-combined YMCA boasts five facilities throughout the Chippewa Valley.

