Two local businesses scoop up family fun

A local brewery and ice cream shop were scooping up family fun on Sunday.

Lazy Monk Brewery and Ramones ice cream mixed their products to make beer floats (and root beer floats for the little ones) for an ice cream social at the brewery.

Lazy Monk’s and Ramone’s both say that it is the family atmosphere that makes the event special.

This is the second year that the two local businesses have hosted the event and stress how important it is that small businesses work together.

Ramone’s owner, Blayne Midthun, says it is the community in Eau Claire that makes events like this possible.

"That's what it's all about,” Midthun said. “We have such an awesome community, not only a community in Eau Claire of people and citizens, but we also have an awesome small business community. It's just an awesome experience."

Organizers say that hundreds of people attended the event, which aimed to help the two local businesses provide a fun family atmosphere on a hot day in Eau Claire.

This event is one of many collaborations that the businesses have within the community.

