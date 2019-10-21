Two local charities donate to "Take a Stand Against Meth" campaign

Two local charities are pitching in financially with the "Take a Stand Against Meth" campaign.

Rutledge Charities and the William J. & Gertrude R. Casper Foundation have each donated $12,500 to the cause.

The campaign is led by a task force of Chippewa County leaders in the effort to reduce the impact and presence of meth.

Last week, the first community kickoff event for the fall campaign was held.

Two more are scheduled - Tuesday, October 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chippewa Falls High School cafeteria and November 4 at Stanley-Boyd High School from 5 to 7 p.m.

