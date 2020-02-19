Two men face aggravated battery charges after assault

Two men now face aggravated battery charges in Buffalo County.

The charges were filed today against 30-year-old Chovis Choncoa and 28-year-old Erick Tepole.

Authorities allege the pair is tied to an assault which happened Tuesday morning in the town of Nelson.

That's along state Highway 35 between Pepin and Alma.

The complaint states two people were attacked and beaten with a baseball bat.

In a separate release, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department says the victims and the charged men knew each other and that this was an isolated incident.

Arrest warrants for the men were also filed Wednesday.

