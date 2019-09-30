Two new cases of measles reported in the US

The U.S. has two new reported measles cases after the number of reports remained stagnant for weeks.

Two cases were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.

That means the total number of cases is now at 1,243 in 31 states for the year.

The majority of those cases were among people who are not vaccinated.

More than 75-percent of cases are linked to outbreaks in New York.

This outbreak is the largest in the U.S. since 1992.

Measles can cause serious complications that lead to hospitalization, such as pneumonia and encephalitis.

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.