Two new counts of sexual assault against local restaurant owner

An Eau Claire restaurant owner is charged with two new counts of sexual assault.

The new charges were filed June 24 against 53-year-old Filiberto Rivera of Onalaska. He was already charged with one count of third degree sexual assault. Rivera owns Manny’s Cocina.

According to the criminal complaint, charges of attempted second degree sexual assault and second degree sexual assault were added after a second alleged victim came forward.

The complaint says both female victims, who were employees at the restaurant, claim Rivera sexually assaulted them on separate occasions after their shift ended and the restaurant was closed.

It says Rivera gave them alcohol and forced sexual acts on them.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 30.

