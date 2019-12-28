Two passengers in HI chopper crash from WI

Two of the people killed in a tour helicopter crash in Hawaii are preliminarily identified as being from Wisconsin.

Officials, citing the flight manifest, have identified the passengers from Wisconsin as 47-year-old Amy Gannon and 13-year-old Jocelyn Gannon. A third person has been identified as the pilot – 69-year-old Paul Matero of Wailua.

They were among the seven people on board the tour helicopter on Thursday, when it went missing off the island of Kauai’s Napali coast. The wreckage of the crash was found Friday.

The four other passengers are believed to be a family from Switzerland, however, their identities have not yet been released at this time.

Autopsies to positively confirm all identities are still pending. Some of the remains of the individuals were recovered Friday afternoon at the site of the helicopter wreckage.

Recovery efforts were suspended on Friday afternoon, due to inclement weather and resumed Saturday morning. Operations are currently being conducted by the Kauai Fire Departments Rescue 3 personnel and Air 1, the Department of Land and Natural Resources and the Kauai Police Department.

NBC News contributed to this report.