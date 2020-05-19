Two people appear in court on charges of mistreatment of animals and neglect of child, sentenced to probation

Two people appeared in court on charges of mistreatment of animals and neglect of a child.

Court records show Scott and Erin Troestler both appeared in Chippewa County Court on several charges.

Scott plead no contest to amended charges of chronic neglect of a child. He has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Erin has another court date set for June 23 for two charges of chronic neglect of a child.

In Nov. 2019, 22 animals were removed from the Troestler home and EMS claimed the house was the "worst residence they had seen in their careers by far".

The criminal complaint listed the home having no running water, what appeared to be black mold on a mall, a bathroom covered in human feces and urine and large amount of feces in the toddler's room.