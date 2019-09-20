Two people arrested after methamphetamine sold to undercover agent

Two people from Eau Claire have been arrested after they attempted to sell meth to an undercover agent on Sept. 7 in Trempealeau County.

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Anthony Holden and 26-year-old Morgan Kilty were arrested after law enforcement found 43 grams of suspected meth along with other items that are consistent with drug trafficking.

Officials say both Holden and Kitly were arrested on various drug charges and outstanding warrants.

