Two people charged, accused of buying cocaine in Minnesota, selling out of Eau Claire

Two people from Eau Claire have been charged and are accused of buying cocaine in Minnesota and bringing it back to their residence in Eau Claire to sell.

Court documents show 26-year-old Tamara Howlett has been charged with manufacture or deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent- use of dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit, carry concealed weapon, possession with intent- THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possess drug paraphernalia and neglecting a child- harm did not occur. 28-year-old Terrell Wilson has been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver cocaine-repeater, three charges of possession of a firearm by outstate felon- repeater and possession with intent to deliver THC- repeater.

The Eau Claire County criminal complaint says a confidential informant told law enforcement that Wilson and Howlett would take $20,000 to Minnesota to purchase drugs and then bring them back to sell out of their Eau Claire residence. The CI said they were able to purchase cocaine from Howlett.

Law enforcement says 85.8 grams of cocaine was found in the center console of the vehicle they were driving when officials conducted a traffic stop. Eau Claire Police Department conducted a search warrant at Howlett and Wilson’s residence, where they found residue that tested positive for cocaine on a coffee table. Officers discovered Howlett’s seven-year-old son lived at the residence. When law enforcement tested the son’s hair follicles, it showed no presence of illegal drugs.

Howlett is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23. Court documents show an arrest warrant has been issued for Wilson.

