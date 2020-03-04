Two people charged after high speed chase in Jackson County

Two people have been charged in Jackson County after a high speed chase that reached speeds of 110 mph.

The criminal complaint says Davidde Hundt, 25 of La Crosse, has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of meth, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stacy Wateski, 27 of La Crosse, has been charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a traffic stop on March 2 after the vehicle ran a stop sign to turn onto Highway 108. Deputies say the vehicle reached speeds of 70 mph and then eventually a top speed of 110 mph. The chase ended after 27 miles and roughly 25 minutes.

Officials say Wateski attempted to run from officials. The complaint also says Hundt later admitted to seeing the red and blue lights of the squad car but ran because he knew there may be drugs in the car.

Wateski’s cash bond was set at $200 and she is scheduled to appear in court again on March 9. Hundt’s cash bond was set at $2,500 and he is also scheduled to appear in court next on March 9.

