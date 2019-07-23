Two people charged in Eau Claire airsoft gun incident

Charges are filed Tuesday against two men after an incident in June involving an airsoft gun.

Two people are charged in the Eau Claire County complaint, including 18-year-old Gabriel Kurschner.

The complaint says on June 29, a witness along Third Street in Eau Claire saw a gun pointed at them from a passing car.

Authorities caught up with the suspected driver on Water Street.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found what was later determined to be an airsoft gun.

Kurschner is the alleged driver of the car and was arrested on the scene.

A second person - 17-year-old Noah Beckstead - was arrested days later and is also charged in the case.