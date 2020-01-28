Two people charged in the case of missing Eleva toddler found safe in North Dakota

Two people have been charged in Trempealeau County after a missing toddler from Eleva was found safe in North Dakota.

Trempealeau County court records show 34-year-old Jessica Cleasby, the mother of the child, has been charged with interfere with custody- beyond visitation as a party to a crime. 52-year-old Jamey Cleasby, the uncle, has been charged with interfere with custody- beyond visitation as a party to a crime- repeater and felony bail jumping- repeater.

The criminal complaint says Jessica was made aware during a hearing on Jan. 24, that the placement and care of her son, SJ, had been transferred to the Trempealeau County Department of Human Services. When officials were unable to locate Jessica or SJ, they filled a missing person report for SJ on Jan. 24.

Law enforcement located the suspect’s vehicle at the Coachman Motel in Cooperstown, Griggs County, North Dakota.

According to the complaint, when inside the motel room, Deputies of the Griggs County Sheriff’s Office say they found SJ and Jessica. They noted SJ’s diaper was heavily soiled, he did not have appropriate winter clothing and that neither Jessica nor Jamey had appropriate food for SJ.

The Associated Press reported that both Jessica and Jamey were arrested Saturday night without incident and SJ was found unharmed.

Associated Press also reported that Jessica had lost custody of her son because of drug use.

