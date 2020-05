Two people are hurt Friday, May 8 in a crash in Chippewa County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says it happened just after 6 p.m. along Highway 29, near the interchange with County Road H in Stanley.

The Stanley Police Department reports the vehicle was heading east on 29 when it went into the median and rolled multiple times.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

They were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.