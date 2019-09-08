Deputies: Two people hurt in Town of Wheaton stabbing

One man is arrested after the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department says he stabbed two people.

Deputies responded to a home in the Town of Wheaton just before 1:30 Sunday morning.

At the home, deputies say they found Jeremy Dodge and Nicole Kolb with stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department arrested Joey Moldrem.

Deputies say Moldrem stabbed Dodge and Kolb during a fight.

Numerous drug-related items were also found. Deputies say Moldrem admitted the items belonged to him.

Moldrem could face charges of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of substantial battery and probation violation.