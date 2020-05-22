Two popular landmarks reopen in western Wisconsin

Two popular landmarks in western Wisconsin are back open for customers today.

The Rivoli Theatre in La Crosse is back showing movies and serving food.

All customers are required to social distance, wear masks unless in the theater, and participate in contactless transactions.

The Valley View Mall also re-opened today with around half its stores serving customers again.

Management has increased cleaning services, put over 200 social distancing decals on the floor, removed all soft seating and closed play areas.

"We also have sanitation stations in place at each mall entry [and we're] offering customers free masks if they want one," said Jeff Odom, the general manager Valley View Mall. "We worked with our stores to provide protocol with how many people they are letting in to the stores."

The mall says it's excited to be open again, but safety remains its top priority.

More stores are expected to open throughout the weekend and next week.

The food court has one restaurant opening tomorrow and all tables have been spaced at least eight feet apart.