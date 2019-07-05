Two separate water rescues on a local river

The Eau Claire Fire Department has responded to two separate incidents within hours of each other this afternoon

(MGN image). A El Salvador man and his 23-month-old daughter lay face down in shallow water along the bank of the Rio Grande, after attempting to swim across to get to the U.S.

Eau Claire Fire Rescue responded to the call just after 3:30 p.m. this afternoon for an overturned kayak.

A man was hanging onto a tree branch in the Eau Claire River.

Rescuers were able to pull the man to safety with a rope.

The rescue took about 30 minutes to complete due to the speed of the river.

A boat was deployed in case the rope rescue was unsuccessful.

In a second incident, boat got stuck in the river and rescuers worked to safely remove a couple of people from the sidelines of the shore.

