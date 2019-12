Menomonie Police Department says two suspects from the Twin Cities area have been identified as suspects in the case of the counterfeit $100 bills that were going around.

Officials say Antonyo Esquire Lundy is currently being held at the Chippewa County Jail and a warrant will be issues for Deomma Samone Griffis.

The counterfeit bills were circulating Menomonie in October and officials believe the bills were washed $10 bills which caused them to pass marker tests.