Two suspects in Eau Claire homicide case enter not guilty pleas

Two suspects in an Eau Claire homicide remained silent during an arraignment today, and a judge entered not guilty pleas on their behalf.

Records show 27-year-old Joe Moya and 23-year-old Juan Olivarez, both of Chicago, are each charged with first degree intentional homicide and aggravated battery.

The men are charged in the March 20 shooting death of Edwin Garcia-Smith at an apartment on Kappus Drive on Eau Claire's south side.

In a criminal complaint, detectives say they found two searches on Olivarez's phone, one for the Kappus Drive apartment where the homicide took place, and a web browser search for the Eau Claire Police Department.

Moya and Olivarez are each being held on a $1 million cash bond.

