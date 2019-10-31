Two teens charged after $12,000 of product stolen from local hemp business

Two teens have been charged after $12,000 of product was stolen from an Eau Claire hemp business.

Court documents show 17-year-old Dillon Schaaf and 18-year-old Damon Triebold were charged in Eau Claire County court Thursday. Schaaf has been charged with burglary and theft of moveable property. Triebold has been charged with burglary, repeated, theft of moveable property, repeated, and bail jumping, repeated.

The criminal complaint shows $12,000 of merchandise was stolen from Hemp Evolution around July 29.

An unnamed person told law enforcement he was involved in the burglary and they had “planned to sell the hemp to stupid people who would not know the difference between hemp and marijuana for cash”. He went on to say he was “high on cocaine and was not thinking straight”.

Officials say they caught those involved through the store’s security camera and taking DNA samples of the product they had touched but left behind.

Triebold is scheduled to be in court Nov. 12. Schaaf is out on a $1,000 signature bond and is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 10.

