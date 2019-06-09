Two-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Eau Claire County

On 06–09-2019 at approximately 12:50pm the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash, with injury, at the intersection of USH 12 and Prill Rd.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both vehicles were traveling westbound on USH 12 prior to the crash. The lead vehicle, a gray Toyota Camera, was being operated by a lone adult female. She was slowing her Toyota, to turn left, off USH 12, onto Prill Rd. The second vehicle, a gray Kia van, occupied by an adult female passenger and an adult male operator, was following the Gray Toyota. The Kia van ran into the rear of the Toyota, at or near highway speeds, as it slowed.

All involved individuals were evaluated for injuries and either released at the scene or transported to area hospitals for further evaluation. All injuries at this point appear to be minor in nature and non-life threatening.

The operator of the Kia van will be cited for inattentive operation. The names of those involved are not being released.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Township Fire Department, Altoona (WI) Fire Department, Altoona Police Department and Eau Claire Fire Department Medics.

