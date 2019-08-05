Two vehicle crash in Pierce County

A two vehicle crash happened in the town of Salem on Friday.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and County Road CC in the town of Salem.

According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, 76-year-old Carol Leach from Colfax failed to yield to the right of way to oncoming traffic and struck another car, driven by 40-year-old Morgan Wentworth from Arkansaw, WI.

Leach and her passenger were transported to a Menomonie hospital with undermined injuries. Wentworth was transported to a Durand hospital with undetermined injuries.

