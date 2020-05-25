Two vehicle crash in Wood County

On the night of May 24th at 7:55, Wood County Central Dispatch received and responded to a report of a two car crash on State Highway 13 near Tower Road in the Township of Saratoga.

Initial investigation indicated a Jeep was heading southbound on STH 13 while a Tahoe was heading northbound on STH 13. The drivers were the lone occupants of the vehicles.

The Tahoe entered the southbound lane and collided with the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep was transported by helicopter after being ejected from the vehicle and sustaining serious injuries while the driver of the Tahoe sustained minor injuries.

STH 13 was closed for around 2 1/2 hours.