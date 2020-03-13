U-Haul announces free storage for college students

With the announcement of colleges closing across the county, one company is offering a unique service to students who will have to move out.

U-Haul announced on Twitter that it will offer students 30 free days of storage in their facilities. The company is also offering special rates for U-Haul truck and trailer rentals. Eau Claire U-Haul General Manager Andrew Wagner says they want to help the community, not just provide a service. A new indoor storage facility opened in January in Eau Claire with 682 units. The new facility is located on Moore Street at the old YMCA tennis center. There is also a more than 700 unit facility in Chippewa Falls that is available to people as well. Wagner says he has already had students move their stuff.

“Personally, I have helped students move in who have told me their situation. The school is shutting down, they are doing online courses so they decided to move home and finish the courses there,” Wagner said. “When things like this happen we want to reach out and help as many people as possible, it's not just about moving these trucks and filling these units, it's about the people that need our services.”

Wagner says since the new facility recently opened, they have a lot of units still available for anyone who needs them.

For more information or to contact U-Haul, click here.

