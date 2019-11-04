UCP will not hold annual Telethon or SnowBiz events in 2020

Next year, United Cerebral Palsy of West Central Wisconsin will not be holding its annual Telethon and SnowBiz events.

The telethon had run for several decades’ right here on WEAU. For the last years, the telethon has broadcast from the site of SnowBiz in Cleghorn.

While the events will not happen in 2020, UCP’s executive director Todd Breaker says this gives the organization a chance to reset and move forward.

"Nothing's changed with who we are, in terms of how we're helping and how to contact us and that we're still part of the community. Just the major events in the winter here are changing, so that we can actually be better positioned for our future,” says Breaker.

Breaker says UCP is working to still provide people a chance to donate and win the kinds of prizes that were offered in past SnowBiz events.

