UK police believe 39 truck victims Vietnamese

An aerial view as police forensic officers attend the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, in Thurock, South England, early Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019. (Source: UK Pool via AP)
Posted: 
Updated: Fri 3:28 PM, Nov 01, 2019

LONDON (AP) — British police say they now believe all 39 people found dead in a container truck in southeast England last week were Vietnamese nationals.

Detectives initially said the victims discovered near the port of Purfleet were from China.

Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said Friday that "at this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese government."

He said police think they have traced the relatives of some of the dead.

A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. Another man was arrested Friday in Ireland, and two others in Vietnam.

