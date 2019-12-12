UK voters decide who they want to resolve Brexit impasse

Updated: Thu 4:27 AM, Dec 12, 2019

LONDON (AP) - British voters are deciding who they want to resolve the stalemate over Brexit in an election seen as one of the most important since the end of World War II.

Thursday’s parliamentary election pits Prime Minister Boris Johnson against opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn. It will bring a new Parliament to power and determine the course of Brexit.

If the governing Conservative Party wins a majority, Johnson probably will be able to get his withdrawal agreement with the European Union passed and pursue pulling out of the EU by Jan. 31.

But if Johnson’s party falls short, the election could yield a coalition government headed by Corbyn. Labour’s election platform calls for renegotiating the withdrawal agreement and calling a voter referendum on whether to enact it or to stay in the EU after all.

All 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs in the vote, which is being held more than two years ahead of schedule.

