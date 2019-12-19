UK's Johnson unveils legislative plan to end Brexit deadlock

Updated: Thu 3:46 PM, Dec 19, 2019

LONDON (AP) - Britain’s era of Brexit deadlock looks to be over.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a packed legislative program for the coming year that is intended to take the U.K. out of the European Union on Jan. 31. (Source: Hannah McKay/Pool/AP)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a packed legislative program for the coming year that is intended to take the U.K. out of the European Union on Jan. 31, overhaul everything from fishing to financial services and shore up the country’s cash-starved public services.

Johnson’s Conservative Party won a commanding parliamentary majority in last week’s general election, and now has the numbers to turn its promises on Brexit and domestic policy into law.

The announcements came in a speech delivered by Queen Elizabeth II as she formally opened a new session of Parliament.

