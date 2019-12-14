UN climate talks in limbo as rifts among countries remain

Updated: Sat 6:22 AM, Dec 14, 2019

MADRID, Spain (AP) - Countries remain deadlocked in talks over combating climate change as U.N. talks have dragged on beyond the official deadline.

The United Nations Secretary-General has warned that failure to tackle global warming could result in economic disaster. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Officials from almost 200 countries met early Saturday to examine new texts drafted overnight.

Many nations and observers say the latest versions risk backtracking on commitments made in the 2015 Paris climate accord and don’t reflect the urgent warnings from scientists that greenhouse gas emissions need to fall sharply, and soon.

Chile’s environment minister, who is chairing the two-week talks in Madrid, is urging countries to recognize the “overall balance” of the latest drafts.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus