UPDATE: Details released on VP Pence visit to Eau Claire

We now have details on VP Mike Pence's visit to Eau Claire Thursday.

The Vice President is expected to arrive on Air Force Two at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport at 11:55 am. From there, he will head to J & D Manufacturing in Eau Claire for a roundtable discussion on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Following that, he will deliver remarks on the impact USMCA will have in Wisconsin.

After Pence's Eau Claire visit, he will head to Fort McCoy, WI to visit the U.S Army Base Fort McCoy. The Vice President will meet and greet soldiers and their family members before returning to D.C. that evening.

We will have crews at both events Thursday and will have details in our later newscasts.