The name of the person who died in a fatal crash in Eau Claire County over the weekend has been released.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened early Sunday morning around 4:15 on Interstate 94.

The victim is identified as a Dawn Mustache, 30, from Black River Falls.

Troopers say she lost control of her vehicle, went into the ditch and rolled several times.

She was thrown from her vehicle during the crash.