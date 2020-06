Dunn County Sheriff's Office has identified the man that was found deceased in the Chippewa River.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd says the man was identified as 66-year-old Steven Feld who was homeless and residing in Eau Claire.

If you had contact with Feld after May 28, you are asked to contact Investigator Jake Mack of the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1248.

Feld's death is still under investigation.