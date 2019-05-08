UPDATE: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley names interim CEO

The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley Board of Directors has named Denisha Tate-McAlister, Interim CEO. Tate-McAlister will succeed Sara Antonson, who resigned April 25, 2019.

Denisha Tate-McAlister will begin her role as Interim CEO on May 14, 2019. As a change agent in Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Movement, Denisha found her calling. With a B.S. in Psychology, from the University of Illinois, she developed programs, trained staff, measured outcomes, and learned strategies to align organizations to function at optimal capacity.

She has led departments of 120 people and organizations with nearly 900 employees. She has served as Vice President, Chief Operations Officer (COO), and Chief Strategic Officer (CSO). Denisha has been recognized by the Milwaukee Business Journal as a WOMAN OF INFLUENCE. Boys & Girls Clubs of America has also awarded Denisha for her work in the areas of diversity and trendsetting.

The Board of Directors has begun the search for a new CEO. The timeline for naming a CEO is expected to take 2-4 months.