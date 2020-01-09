UPDATE: Campaign to pay off school lunch debt surpasses goal

In an update to a story from Wednesday, January 8, a fundraising campaign to help families in the Eau Claire Area School District pay off their school lunch debt has passed its goal.

Tony Liedl started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay off the debt in the district.

As of Wednesday morning, the district was owed nearly $3,000 for meals it had served throughout the district already.

In the last 24 hours, the donations have more than doubled, with the campaign now totaling $3,040.

The GoFundMe campaign will run until February 14.